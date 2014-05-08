UPDATE 4-Toshiba pushes sale of nuclear unit Westinghouse as crisis deepens
* Expects buyers for Westinghouse due to fuels, services business
ASTANA May 8 U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns said on Thursday Russia was heading down a "dangerous and irresponsible path" over Ukraine and that Washington and its partners would steadily step up pressure on Moscow until it changed course.
After talks with Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the Kazakh capital Astana, Burns told reporters the situation in Ukraine was "extremely combustible".
"We do not seek confrontation with Russia ... but so long as Russia continues down its current dangerous and irresponsible path we will continue to work with our international partners to apply steadily increasing counter-pressure," he said.
Asked about the prospects for resolving the crisis in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin took what appeared to be a softer stance on Wednesday, he said: "The short answer is: 'We'll see'."
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov, Writing by Nigel Stephenson, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Expects buyers for Westinghouse due to fuels, services business
BEIJING, March 14 China's thermal coal prices have jumped to their highest in years on Tuesday, amid fresh concerns about tighter supplies and robust demand even as winter draws to an end and a government meeting renewed speculation that new output cuts may happen.
ESSEN, Germany, March 14 RWE has sold the bulk of its 2018 and 2019 power generation at prices below current wholesale market levels, which bodes ill for power generation margins in coming years, data from the German utility showed in Tuesday's earnings report for 2016.