OSLO May 9 The European Commision is now
proposing that Danish mortgage bonds should be classified as
extremely liquid assets, meeting a key demand from the country's
financial industry, the Danish government said on Friday.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) late last year said
Danish covered bonds, a common way to finance houses, should not
be classified among the most liquid instruments, posing a threat
to Europe's second largest mortgage bond market.
"This is a major step forward, now it is about ensuring that
the principles in the proposal also find their way to the final
rules," Denmark's Minister for Economic Affairs and the
Interior, Margrethe Vestager, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Terje Solsvik)