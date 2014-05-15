PODGORICA May 15 Three international oil and
gas consortia filed bids for oil exploration and drilling rights
off the southern Adriatic coast of Montenegro, Economy Minister
Vladimir Kavaric said on Thursday.
The consortia are: Marathon Oil Corporation and OMV
, Eni and Novatek and Mediterranean
Oil&Gas Plc and Enegrean Oil&Gas, Kavaric said. He added
the ministry plans to pick the best bid in autumn and pass the
choice to parliament for approval.
The tender which closed on Thursday offered the exploration
of 13 blocks, covering an area of 3,000 square kilometres. The
government said concessions at locations that prove promising
will be awarded for a period of 30 years.
