* Delisting was proposed by former chairman Samin Tan

* Critics said it would affect corporate governance standard

* ARMS plans to return $465 million to shareholders

By Silvia Antonioli

LONDON, May 19 Coal miner Asia Resource Minerals (ARMS) said on Monday it does not intend to go ahead with a proposed delisting of the company from London because the plan lacked shareholder support.

ARMS, formerly known as Bumi Plc, is overhauling itself after its shares dropped almost 80 percent since its flotation in 2010, hit by shareholder in-fighting and a tough trading climate.

On May 6 the company said it would consider a proposal made by its largest shareholder and former chairman Samin Tan, to distribute shares in its sole subsidiary, Indonesian PT Berau , to existing shareholders and delisting the parent company from London.

Shareholders were split on the proposal.

Supporters said delisting would cut costs associated with keeping the London vehicle but critics said maintaining the listing in London guaranteed a high standard of corporate governance.

Shareholders said their priority was to receive a return that the company promised it would pay after a complex $501 million separation deal from its co-founding Bakrie family earlier this year.

The influential Indonesian Bakrie family founded Bumi Plc with financier Nat Rothschild with the aim of giving London investors access to promising Indonesian coal assets.

ARMS said it intends to focus on returning $465 million to shareholders through a B-share scheme before considering any structural changes.

"The board intends to continue its discussions with shareholders in relation to alternative strategic options for the company following the cash distribution," ARMS said. (Editing by Louise Heavens)