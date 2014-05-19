* Delisting was proposed by former chairman Samin Tan
* Critics said it would affect corporate governance standard
* ARMS plans to return $465 million to shareholders
LONDON, May 19 Coal miner Asia Resource Minerals
(ARMS) said on Monday it does not intend to go ahead with a
proposed delisting of the company from London because the plan
lacked shareholder support.
ARMS, formerly known as Bumi Plc, is overhauling itself
after its shares dropped almost 80 percent since its flotation
in 2010, hit by shareholder in-fighting and a tough trading
climate.
On May 6 the company said it would consider a proposal made
by its largest shareholder and former chairman Samin Tan, to
distribute shares in its sole subsidiary, Indonesian PT Berau
, to existing shareholders and delisting the parent
company from London.
Shareholders were split on the proposal.
Supporters said delisting would cut costs associated with
keeping the London vehicle but critics said maintaining the
listing in London guaranteed a high standard of corporate
governance.
Shareholders said their priority was to receive a return
that the company promised it would pay after a complex $501
million separation deal from its co-founding Bakrie family
earlier this year.
The influential Indonesian Bakrie family founded Bumi Plc
with financier Nat Rothschild with the aim of giving London
investors access to promising Indonesian coal
assets.
ARMS said it intends to focus on returning $465 million to
shareholders through a B-share scheme before considering any
structural changes.
"The board intends to continue its discussions with
shareholders in relation to alternative strategic options for
the company following the cash distribution," ARMS said.
