UPDATE 1-China fiscal spending, revenue surge in Jan-Feb
* Fiscal income surges due to higher commodity, producer prices-ministry (Adds details)
LAGOS May 23 Nigeria's Skye Bank is in the process of securing $104 mln in Tier II capital from two European development financial institutions by July and plans to launch a share sale before the end of the year, the lender said on Friday.
The mid-tier lender is working with Renaissance Capital as adviser to launch the share sale of around 30 bln naira ($185 million) to institutional investors, the bank's spokesman said.
He said Skye Bank was among four other local lenders bidding to buy one of the three nationalised Nigerian banks up for sale.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by William Hardy)
* Fiscal income surges due to higher commodity, producer prices-ministry (Adds details)
FRANKFURT, March 15 The two private equity consortia vying for Stada have made binding takeover offers each worth 4.7 billion euros ($5.0 billion) including debt, paving the way for a deeper look into the German generic drugmaker's books, several people familiar with the matter said.
March 15 Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd