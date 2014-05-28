LONDON, May 28 (IFR) - Irish bottling company Ardagh has
revived its plans to complete an IPO, though not until the
second half of 2015.
The company has been exploring equity funding options before
concluding that an IPO is the best option. Ardagh said in March
that it was exploring a US$500m pre-IPO convertible bond
issuance that would have been privately placed and include
mandatory conversion to qualify the bonds as equity rather than
debt.
The company planned to complete an IPO in the US in the
third quarter of 2011 but postponed the transaction that August.
The acquisitive company reiterated its commitment to a US float
a year later when it acquired US-based Anchor Glass for US$880m.
At the time Citigroup was attached to the IPO having
provided funding for the acquisition.
The situation is similar now with Ardagh committing to an
IPO on the back of another acquisition, in this case that of
Verallia North America from Saint-Gobain in April, where
Citigroup was again sole lead on both the loan and bond
financings. Citigroup was also expected to lead the pre-IPO
convertible.
A key peer is glass container maker Owens-Illinois. O-I
trades on a historic P/E multiple of 25 and EV/Ebitda of 9.20.
For the 12 months ended March 31 2014, Ardagh achieved
Ebitda of 636m, pointing to an enterprise value of nearly 6bn
if it priced flat to where O-I presently trades. The same period
shows a loss of 252m.