LONDON May 29 GlaxoSmithKline has
invited private equity firms to consider making offers for a
range of its older drugs, according to two people with direct
knowledge of the matter.
The move is part of a reshaping of the drugmaker's business,
which also involves a major asset swap deal with Novartis
.
Chief Executive Andrew Witty said last month that Britain's
biggest pharmaceuticals company could dispose of individual
medicines or a broader portfolio of older established products.
A GSK spokesman had no further comment on potential disposals on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jon Boyle)