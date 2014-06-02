LONDON, June 2 Russian steelmakers such as
Severstal and MMK will benefit from a
landmark 30-year deal for Russia to supply natural gas to China
that will require huge construction projects, ratings agency
Moody's said on Monday.
The deal, worth more than $400 billion, was signed last
month, marking a triumph for Russia as it risks losing European
gas customers over Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea
peninsula earlier this year.
Russia and China have agreed on a $25 billion pre-payment
under the deal, bolstering Moscow's plans to invest $55 billion
in exploration and pipeline construction to China.
"The deal entails developing two gas fields and building a
4,000-kilometre pipeline. The project will require substantial
quantities of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) pipes and
large-diameter pipes (LDP). The demand will positively affect
TMK, Severstal, and MMK," said Moody's.
It warned, however, that even if tendering for the
contruction projects begins in the third quarter, the prompt
positive effect on the companies' near-term order backlogs is
unlikely to be enough to affect their ratings.
Under the deal, Russia plans to begin delivering gas from
2018, building up gradually to 38 billion cubic metres (bcm) a
year. The gas will be transported along a new pipeline linking
Siberian gas fields to China's main consumption centres near its
coast.
"We estimate that the total project investment will exceed
$55 billion over 2014-19," said Moody's.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Andrew Roche)