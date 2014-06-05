HONG KONG, June 5 China's loan market is expected to see the strongest growth in Asia Pacific in 2014, followed by Hong Kong, delegates to the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association's annual syndicated loan market conference in Macau said.

Nearly a third of attendees expect lending to China to grow, and 20 percent are anticipating expansion in Hong Kong, but the picture is mixed, as 29 percent see economic uncertainty in China as a threat to the loan market.

Lending to Chinese companies boomed in 2013, but is now under the spotlight as The Hong Kong Monetary Authority tries to clamp down on offshore loans as fears of defaults rise.

Hong Kong loan volume has been dominated by Chinese privately-owned and state-owned companies since government regulations designed to curb onshore US dollar lending forced Chinese companies offshore to raise foreign currency loans.

Hong Kong syndicated loan volume hit a record high of $80 billion in 2013 as Chinese companies tapped the market for offshore dollar loans, showing an 86 percent increase on 2012, according to LPC data.

Chinese companies were able save around 30bp on interest margins by borrowing via Hong Kong and raised nearly $56 billion of offshore loans in 2013, which accounted for 70 percent of Hong Kong lending.

Chinese borrowers have raised $12 billion of offshore loans in 2014 so far, which makes up 41 percent of Hong Kong loan volume.

OUTBOUND M&A

While some of this lending is acquisition loans to finance China's state-owned companies' overseas purchases, most of the loans are for privately-owned companies.

China's largest grain trader, state-owned COFCO Corp. is raising a $3.2 billion loan to back its purchase of Noble's agri business and Bright Food (Group) Co Ltd is seeking a syndicated loan of up to $800 million to back its acquisition of a majority stake in Israel's largest food company Truva.

"China is integral in the global M&A market because of their aggressive acquisitions," said John Corrin, ANZ's global head of loan syndication.

China's state-owned companies are attractive lending options, but loans for privately-owned companies are proving more challenging after a wave of bond defaults raised fears about credit quality and transparency.

Chinese privately-owned companies raised $28.7 billion of syndicated loans in Hong Kong in 2013 - three times more than they borrowed in 2012.

Lending is slowing and privately-owned Chinese firms have only borrowed $5 billion so far in 2014, which makes up nearly half of all Chinese borrowing in Hong Kong.

A further $5.3 billion of deals are in the market, including a $850 million take-private deal for online games developer Giant Interactive Group Inc

"There is enough liquidity in the market for these deals. If there's a $10 billion deal, it can be done." Said Amit Khattar, head of loan trading and syndication Asia at Deutsche Bank.

Privately-owned internet company Alibaba Group - raised a $8 billion financing in July 2013, which highlighted lender appetite, but recent problems with loans for China Lumena New Materials Corp, which produces natural thenardite products and polyphenylene sulphide, and snacks maker Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Ltd is giving some lenders cold feet.

"There are some concerns in certain sectors, and second tier banks are probably pulling back from (deals for) Chinese privately-owned enterprises," Cristian Jonsson, global head of loan syndication at Standard Chartered Bank said.

"We are seeing some banks trying to reposition their exposures to these sectors and group of companies," he added. (Editing by Tessa Walsh)