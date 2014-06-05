BAMAKO, June 5 Mali is to introduce compulsory
national service for men and women aged 18 to 35, the government
announced, after clashes between northern Tuareg separatists and
the army last month.
A communique issued following Wednesday's cabinet meeting
said President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's government had taken the
decision to impose six-month national service "to develop a
feeling of patriotism and the instinct for national defence".
"The legislative texts will be adopted by the end of the
year so the scheme can start from 2015," Mahamar Mohamed El
Moctar, chief of staff at the Youth Ministry, told Reuters on
Thursday.
"As well as the military aspect, it will involve training in
handling weapons and fostering in our youth a sense of
citizenship, of civic spirit, of the nation and the homeland,"
he said, adding that national service would be compulsory for
both men and women.
Mali's army suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of
Tuareg separatists last month after it attempted to seize their
stronghold of Kidal. The army was quickly overrun by rebel
forces as U.N. and French peacekeepers declined to intervene.
Popular faith in the army had already been shaken by the
ease with which it was overrun in early 2012 by a coalition of
Tuareg separatists and Islamist militants who seized the
northern two thirds of Mali.
A series of student protests in recent months have created
frustration at what some critics have called a lack of
patriotism among youth, in the wake of last year's French-led
war to liberate northern Mali from the Islamists.
"Our priority is not to prepare for war, as one might think
in the current context, but to create a new citizen," Soubounou
Djibril, secretary-general at the Youth Ministry, said of the
national service plan.
Keita, elected by a landslide in August 2013, earned a
reputation for toughness in crushing student protests as prime
minister in the 1990s. He has promised to restore a sense of
national pride in the landlocked former French colony.
Mali last had national service from 1983 to 1991.
(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing
by Andrew Roche)