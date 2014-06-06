By John Geddie
| LONDON, June 6
LONDON, June 6 Lower-rated euro zone government
bond yields fell to fresh record lows on Friday, as markets were
buoyed by another wave of European Central Bank stimulus to
fight the threat of deflation and prop up the bloc's fragile
economic recovery.
Italian, Spanish and Irish bonds led the way in a rally that
stretched across all euro zone government debt, with traders
citing the ECB's measures on Thursday aimed at promoting bank
lending in some of the continent's most vulnerable economies.
Italian 10-year bond yields opened 8 basis
points lower at 2.87 percent, Spanish equivalents
opened 7 bps lower at 2.76 percent and Irish yields
fell 7 bps to 2.51 percent.
The yield on 10-year German bonds, the benchmark for euro
zone borrowing, opened 3 bps lower at 1.33 percent
.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Jamie McGeever)