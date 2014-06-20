* Suez Environnement leads the pack in addressing 2015 call
* Liability management desks are pitching to hybrid
borrowers
* Corporate hybrid spreads continue to compress
By Charlie Thomas
LONDON, June 20 (IFR) - European corporates who sold hybrid
bonds in 2005 and 2010 should think about buying back their
securities and issuing new deals to take advantage of current
low interest rates and benign markets, say coverage bankers.
At least 10 European corporates with more than 8bn in
subordinated hybrid structures face their first call date in the
next 12 months, prompting a flurry conversations with investment
banks keen to undertake liability management exercises.
And there are at least four more European issuers due to
call in 2016, followed by another 10 in 2017, meaning the total
amount of callable hybrid structures stands at 22bn minimum in
the next three years.
Suez Environnement was the first corporate issuer to address
an upcoming 2015 call this week, launching a new issue alongside
a debt buyback.
"This is a hugely interesting topic, and I think Suez
Environnement could be the first of a wave of corporates," said
Kapil Damani, head of capital products at BNP Paribas.
Locking in rates, and extending the call period and duration
of the bond are the key drivers for such action.
The French waste management company issued a 500m perpetual
non-call six-year bond at a yield of 3.125%, while at the same
time offering to tender 300m of its 4.82% 700m hybrid callable
in September 2015.
The tight pricing and low coupon achieved by Suez have
prompted questions about whether other corporates could look to
follow suit. French hotel chain Accor is expected to launch
something similar next week.
TO LM, OR NOT TO LM
Much depends on the companies' individual hybrid structures
and market conditions. It was only in April last year that
Barclays strategists said few would choose to call in 2015
because of the difficulty of pricing new deals with tighter
spreads.
But in the last 12 months, hybrids have been printing at
extremely tight levels, with the senior/subordinated
differential compressing to around 170bp-175bp.
But even taking into account this spread compression,
issuers may still decide not to call. German sugar producer
Suedzucker has said it is unlikely to do so for its 700m bond
callable 30 June 2015. The deal switches from a 5.25% fixed rate
to floating, paying three-month Euribor plus 310bp - just 3.3%
based on current Euribor levels.
No sub hybrid has priced with a coupon lower than 3.125%.
Savings of up to 2.95 percentage points could be achieved by
other issuers with bonds callable in 2015 and 2016 if rates stay
low, ING said in a credit note recently.
But issuers thinking of preempting the call have another
consideration: the risk of Standard & Poor's withdrawing its
equity treatment.
"S&P is the main hurdle, it currently doesn't want to see
anything happening in the first five years, but after that
liability management represents a useful tool for many issuers,"
said Damani.
ANATOMY OF AN LM EXERCISE
First, liability management bankers will need to assess the
replacement language on the original deal. Some look like senior
bonds, where the issuer is granted the right to buy it back at
any price and time. Some mention an "intention to replace",
while others will have no explicit replacement language at all.
Only two corporates have actually replaced existing hybrids
with new: Suez Environnement and Dong Energy in 2012.
A banker who worked on the Dong deal explained how strategy
and timing were key to getting the deal done after the company's
initial attempt to buy back in the standard way was foiled when
markets turned during the process and the issuer baulked at
paying wider spreads.
"The decision of which order you'd do it in is entirely
dependent on market conditions," the banker said.
When the deal actually took place in January 2012, however,
the new issue came first and the tender second.
Bankers expect to see at least two or three deals like Suez
Environnement's happening this year.
(Reporting By Charlie Thomas)