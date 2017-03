PARIS, June 20 France's Vivendi said on Friday it had signed a definitive agreement to sell its telecom unit SFR to cable company Numericable after "constructive" talks with labour unions.

The deal, signed between Vivendi, Numericable and Numericable's parent company Altice, would give Vivendi at least 13.5 billion euros ($18.33 billion) in cash plus a 20-percent stake in the new entity.

The closing of the agreement is subject to other conditions, in particular, French antitrust regulator approval.

($1 = 0.7366 Euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Pravin Char)