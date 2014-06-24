LONDON, June 24 (IFR) - The UK DMO has set the spread on its January 2045 bond at 1bp over the 3.25% January 2044 bond, according to a lead.

This is at the tight end of guidance released earlier Tuesday morning at 1bp to 2bp over the corresponding Gilt.

Books on the deal are at £14bn. (Reporting by Sarka Halas, editing by Anil Mayre)