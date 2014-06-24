LONDON, June 24 (IFR) - The UK DMO has sized its 3.5% January 2045 Gilt at £5bn, according to a lead.

Final books are in excess of £15bn, with the spread already set at 1bp over the 3.25% January 2044 Gilt, the tight end of plus 1bp to 2bp guidance.

Leads Barclays, JP Morgan, Lloyds and RBC will price the deal later today. (Reporting by Sarka Halas, editing by Julian Baker)