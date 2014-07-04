BUCHAREST, July 4 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

ELECTRICA SA

Power distributor Electrica sa starts bourse trading. Its flotation involved the sale of 51 percent of the company's equity to raise 1.95 billion lei ($607 million) to fund its investment plans.

Electrica, which supplies power to 3.5 million customers in the European Union state and has a regulated, guaranteed profit margin, set the final price of its shares at 11 lei apiece, having previously set a range of between 11 and 13.5 lei.

HUNGARY, ROMANIA TO PUSH ERSTE TO RECORD 2014 LOSS

Fresh hits from Hungary and Romania will push Austria's Erste Group Bank ERST.VI to a record 2014 net loss of up to 1.6 billion euros ($2.2 billion), emerging Europe's third-biggest lender said on Thursday.

In Romania, increased risk provisions reflect the central bank's stepped-up efforts to speed reductions of non-performing loans in the banking system ahead of the ECB-led health checks of big European banks' balance sheets, Erste said.

CEE MARKETS

Shares of Slovenia's biggest telecoms operator fell on Thursday after the country's outgoing prime minister said privatisations would be stopped.

The company, Telekom, shed over 3 percent in Ljubljana. Slovenian government bonds eased slightly.

