July 7 British consumer spending grew at its fastest year-on-year pace in four years in the second quarter as soccer fans bought more food and drinks in supermarkets and pubs in June during the World Cup, a report from Visa Europe showed.

The Visa Europe UK Expenditure Index, which takes card spending data, indicated that consumer spending increased for the ninth consecutive month in June, up 0.4 percent from May and 0.6 percent compared to June 2013.

Although the year-on-year growth in June was slightly slower than a 1 percent increase in May, June's increase was from a strong base the year before: June 2013 had seen a 2 percent increase in expenditure, which at the time was the fastest growth since October 2010.

This helped the second quarter to register the fastest growth rate year-on year since mid-2010. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Louise Heavens)