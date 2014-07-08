BUCHAREST, July 8 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.

DEBT TENDER

Romania sold a planned 400 million lei ($124 million) in April 2020 treasury bonds on Monday, with the average accepted yield at 3.5 percent, central bank data showed.

WAGES

The net average Romanian monthly wage rose 4.4 percent on the year to 1,682 lei ($520) in May, but fell 3.1 percent from April, when bonuses were granted ahead of the Easter holiday, the National Statistics Board said on Monday.

GREENPEACE ANTI-CHEVRON PROTEST

Greenpeace activists chained themselves to the gates of a Chevron shale gas exploration well in eastern Romania on Monday, blocking access to the site and urging the leftist government to ban fracking.

LAFARGE, HOLCIM MERGER

Cement makers Lafarge SA LAFP.PA and Holcim Ltd HOLN.VX proposed a multi-billion euro series of asset sales on Monday as they seek regulatory approval for their merger to create the world's biggest cement maker.

The companies said they would seek buyers for operations in Austria, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Britain, Canada, the Philippines, Mauritius and Brazil, a series of sell-offs that would affect some 10,000 workers out of their global total of 130,000 and account for around 3.5 billion euros of sales.

CEE MARKETS

Hungary's plans to help borrowers continued to weigh on central European bank stocks on Monday after a profit warning by OTP, the region's biggest independent lender, though Warsaw's bourse bucked the negative trend.

AUSTRIAN BANKS

Austrian banks should stay in eastern Europe but need to heed risks and bolster their balance sheets to compete with more strongly capitalised rivals, the country's central bank said on Monday.

For a schedule of forthcoming Romanian events, double click , and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see.

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll --------------------------------------------------------------