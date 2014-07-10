BRIEF-Myriad Genetics launches the endopredict test in U.S for patients with breast cancer
* Myriad Genetics launches the endopredict test in the United States for patients with breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 10 (IFR) - The Government of Canada, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, is planning to increase its 2.75% coupon December 2064 bond by a minimum of C$500m, according to a lead.
The issue will be launched in the area of 2bp below the GoC 3.50% December 2045 bond.
Joint leads and bookrunners will be BMO Capital Markets, Desjardins Securities, RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities.
Pricing to occur later today. (Reporting by Sarka Halas; editing by Sudip Roy)
* Cempra retains Morgan Stanley to lead review of strategic business options
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd says effective March 12, 2017, Lyle Whitmarsh, Trinidad's ceo and member of co's board left Trinidad to pursue other interests