LONDON, July 10 (IFR) - The Government of Canada, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, is planning to increase its 2.75% coupon December 2064 bond by a minimum of C$500m, according to a lead.

The issue will be launched in the area of 2bp below the GoC 3.50% December 2045 bond.

Joint leads and bookrunners will be BMO Capital Markets, Desjardins Securities, RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities.

Pricing to occur later today. (Reporting by Sarka Halas; editing by Sudip Roy)