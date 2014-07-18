LONDON, July 18 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch's
co-head of leveraged finance for EMEA has left the US bank after
five years.
David Ross joined BAML in 2009 after a 13-year career at
Deutsche Bank culminating in his role as head of European
leveraged capital markets there.
Toby Ali, co-head of the group with Ross, has become sole
head following his colleague's departure.
Ali left Credit Suisse to join BAML as head of leveraged
finance origination for EMEA in 2012. BAML has recently poached
two of his former leveraged finance colleagues at Credit Suisse,
with Rahul Srinivasan joining as a managing director and Itay
Singer as a senior director.
Several leveraged finance bankers expressed surprise at
Ross' departure from BAML, and none were certain where he will
resurface.
"I was very surprised, as I've not had any head hunters
calling me recently so I didn't think there were any interesting
roles going," said one.
Another banker, however, pointed out that UBS has been
looking to fill the hole left by Boris Okuliar. Okuliar left his
job as head of leveraged capital markets at UBS in London in
January, joining private equity firm Carlyle in New York.
"I would be surprised if Ross had moved there, but it's true
they technically have an opening," said a third banker.
UBS could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Helene Durand and Julian
Baker.)