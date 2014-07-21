Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DUBAI, July 21 Saudi Telecom Co will distribute a second-quarter dividend of 0.75 riyals per share, it said in a bourse filing on Monday.
This is higher than the 0.50 riyals per share paid for the second quarter of 2013. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)