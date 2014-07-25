* Dealers and investors prepare for September roll-out
LONDON, July 25 (IFR) - The countdown has begun to the most
substantial overhaul of the US$21trn credit default swap market
in over a decade, as a new contract designed to insure against
sovereign and bank debt restructurings is set to be rolled out
in a matter of weeks.
Dealers and investors have stepped up preparations ahead of
the unveiling of the 2014 credit definitions on September 22,
which will spark the creation of a two-tier market for bank and
sovereign CDS, where the most substantive contractual changes
are taking place.
It is a response to high-profile credit events and
regulatory developments that exposed flaws in the old legal
documentation, such as the largest ever sovereign debt
restructuring in Greece and the introduction of bail-in bank
debt.
"There are some very important economic changes for CDS,
particularly on bank and sovereign debt, as well as lots of
smaller changes to fix issues that became apparent during the
financial crisis and the various CDS auctions. We expect there
to be a significant positive impact for the CDS market," said
Mark New, assistant general counsel at ISDA.
The headline reforms include the introduction of a new
government intervention credit event, when bank debt is forcibly
written down. Allowing assets other than bonds to be delivered
into CDS auctions to determine payouts to protection holders is
another crucial development.
The changes - which will coincide with the next roll date
for Markit's CDS indices - are expected to have a major impact
on CDS spreads. JP Morgan estimates European banks' senior CDS
will trade 9% tighter on average under the new contract compared
to the old, while subordinated CDS should widen by a whopping
48%.
"The whole idea of the project is to make CDS and bonds more
directly linked to each other - that if there is a loss on a
bond, you're compensated through CDS. Bonds have changed over
the past decade and CDS needs to adapt too. These changes should
make bonds and CDS trade much more closely to each other," said
Saul Doctor, credit derivatives strategist at JP Morgan.
RESTORING FAITH
Credit traders view the amendments as being critical to
restore investor faith in the product, which has been deeply
eroded over the past few years. Blind spots in the old contract
first became apparent during protracted negotiations over
Greece's debt restructuring. This culminated in the embattled
sovereign shaving 100bn off its debt pile in 2012 and a
near-miss for US$3.2bn of CDS holders, who only received
adequate payouts by pure chance when the debt exchange occurred
before a CDS auction could be held.
Further misery was heaped upon CDS users when Dutch
policymakers opted to entirely wipe out junior bondholders in
SNS Reaal last year to plug capital holes in the bank. A quirk
in the CDS rules meant that protection holders went away
empty-handed - a brutal demonstration that the instrument would
not be fit for purpose under a bank bail-in regime.
The magnitude of the changes to bank and sovereign CDS
contracts means participants have only agreed for them to be
applied to new trades, as traders were unwilling to forego any
benefits the old contract might afford them. Sellers of sub CDS
protection, for instance, would not want to swap their contracts
for something that would increase substantially the likelihood
of them making a pay out to protection holders.
This will create a two-tier market, where the old and new
contracts trade side by side, for some time to come. The big
question on everyone's lips is how long this parallel universe
will persist, and what the spread differential will be.
"There are operational changes and costs for investors, who
have to understand the protocol they're signing, but the main
thing people are struggling with is how the rolling process will
work for index positions. It's not clear where the new indices
should trade - particularly on bank CDS - and when liquidity on
the old contracts will disappear," said Abel Elizalde, a credit
strategist at Citigroup.
"For bank and sovereign CDS, people will have to actually
close out on positions and open new ones. There is a danger that
if everyone is doing the same thing, the pricing becomes very
technically driven."
JP Morgan's Doctor expects liquidity, particularly in sub
CDS, to move to the new contract and trades in old contracts to
mostly involve closing out legacy positions. "It makes no sense
to have two different contracts for clearing purposes - people
should want to trade the new contract," said Doctor.
COCO CDS
The new contracts also have a "CoCo supplement" for those
who opt to use it, but it will only apply to Tier 2 debt for the
time being. This initiative is essentially aimed at Swiss banks,
which are the only firms with notable amounts of outstanding T2
bonds.
ISDA's New said the CDS documentation could theoretically
apply to either Additional Tier 1 or Tier 2 debt, but he added
that ISDA expects it only to apply to Tier 2 initially.
There has been a surge in bank capital issuance this year:
34bn by the end of June, according to Citigroup, with 11bn
coming in the Additional Tier 1 space. But despite mutterings of
the development of a CDS market to complement this new asset
class, participants have lately poured cold water on the idea of
CoCo CDS ever taking off beyond Swiss banks' Tier 2 obligations.
"People don't see the need right now for CDS on Tier 1 and
Additional Tier 1 debt, which are considered more like equity
rather than credit products," said Doctor.
