Russia's Sistema says it mulls listing its real estate business
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
LONDON, July 29 (IFR) - The UK DMO is to price its 0.125% March 2058 index-linked Treasury Gilt at 2bp over the 0.375% March 2062 linker, according to a lead.
This is at the tight end of guidance, which was 2bp-3bp over Gilts.
Books are in excess of £13bn.
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and RBS are the lead managers on the deal, which will be of benchmark size.
The UK is rated Aa1/AAA/AA+.
Books to close at 10:00am. (Reporting by Sarka Halas; Editing by Philip Wright)
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.