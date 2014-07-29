LONDON, July 29 (IFR) - The UK DMO is to price its 0.125% March 2058 index-linked Treasury Gilt at 2bp over the 0.375% March 2062 linker, according to a lead.

This is at the tight end of guidance, which was 2bp-3bp over Gilts.

Books are in excess of £13bn.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and RBS are the lead managers on the deal, which will be of benchmark size.

The UK is rated Aa1/AAA/AA+.

Books to close at 10:00am. (Reporting by Sarka Halas; Editing by Philip Wright)