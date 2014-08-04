Credit Suisse set to decide in April on Swiss bank IPO - sources
* Bank to decide next month whether to do Swiss bank IPO - sources
** European equity turnover via dark pools edged up in July despite regulatory probes hitting venues operated by Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and UBS, among other banks.
** Shares worth 53.8 billion euros ($72.19 billion) changed hands in European dark pools last month, up 4.7 percent from June and just off all-time peak of 56.8 billion euros recorded in January, Thomson Reuters data showed.
** Dark pools have come under scrutiny in recent months.
** Turnover on "lit" books at primary exchanges and MTFs rose 4.8 percent in July to 734.4 billion euros, the data showed.
** In a separate survey Morgan Stanley kept its tight grip on the No.1 position in European cash equities trading through the first half of the year.
** More stats on European equity markets:
(1 US dollar = 0.7452 euro) (RM: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Bank to decide next month whether to do Swiss bank IPO - sources
* Will propose a 2016 dividend of 2.44 Swiss francs ($2.45) per bearer share and 0.244 Swiss francs per registered share, an increase of 2.5 pct on the year-earlier dividend
* Bank am Bellevue AG is discontinuing its brokerage and corporate finance activities following completion of necessary consultation process