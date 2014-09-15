LONDON, Sept 15 (IFR) - Virgin Media is looking to refinance more of its high-yield bonds this year, according to banking sources, although market volatility and Vodafone's overture to Liberty Global last week could have thrown off the deal's timing.

Liberty Global raised £2.3bn-equivalent of fresh bonds for its acquisition of the UK cable company in February 2013, but also transferred across some existing Virgin Media bonds. Liberty's strategy is to refinance this high coupon paper when it comes up to its first call date, according to a leveraged finance banker.

Virgin Media's £253m 8.875% 2019 senior notes and US$507m 8.375% 2019 senior notes both become callable next month, so a refinancing is expected soon, with some sources saying the company has mulled bringing a deal already.

This would be its second refinancing of outstanding bonds this year. In March 2014, Virgin Media refinanced its £875m 7% 2018 senior secured notes as they became callable, replacing them with new bonds with a more favourable covenant package similar to the acquisition debt.

Several bankers said that a large media refinancing deal was due to be announced last week, but the deal did not materialise after a "go/no go" call that was scheduled for Thursday.

One banking source not directly involved said the deal was for Virgin Media, and the decision not to go ahead was partly related to a comment from Vodafone's chief executive Vittorio Colao on Thursday that Europe's biggest cable group Liberty Global would be a good fit for the mobile operator "for the right price".

While this was good news for the bonds, the sterling note had a volatile ride as talks of Scottish independence knocked the market last week, the first banker said. The fact that investors were already overweight UK high-yield paper did not help either.

The US dollar high-yield market also became rockier towards the end of last week, with three issuers postponing new deals on Thursday and Friday due to market conditions. Liberty Global is known for being price sensitive, so would be unlikely to launch an opportunistic trade into an unsettled market.

Liberty Global and Virgin Media declined to comment. (Reporting by Robert Smith)