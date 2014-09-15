LONDON, Sept 15 (IFR) - Virgin Media is looking to refinance
more of its high-yield bonds this year, according to banking
sources, although market volatility and Vodafone's overture to
Liberty Global last week could have thrown off the deal's
timing.
Liberty Global raised £2.3bn-equivalent of fresh bonds for
its acquisition of the UK cable company in February 2013, but
also transferred across some existing Virgin Media bonds.
Liberty's strategy is to refinance this high coupon paper when
it comes up to its first call date, according to a leveraged
finance banker.
Virgin Media's £253m 8.875% 2019 senior notes and US$507m
8.375% 2019 senior notes both become callable next month, so a
refinancing is expected soon, with some sources saying the
company has mulled bringing a deal already.
This would be its second refinancing of outstanding bonds
this year. In March 2014, Virgin Media refinanced its £875m 7%
2018 senior secured notes as they became callable, replacing
them with new bonds with a more favourable covenant package
similar to the acquisition debt.
Several bankers said that a large media refinancing deal was
due to be announced last week, but the deal did not materialise
after a "go/no go" call that was scheduled for Thursday.
One banking source not directly involved said the deal was
for Virgin Media, and the decision not to go ahead was partly
related to a comment from Vodafone's chief executive Vittorio
Colao on Thursday that Europe's biggest cable group Liberty
Global would be a good fit for the mobile operator "for the
right price".
While this was good news for the bonds, the sterling note
had a volatile ride as talks of Scottish independence knocked
the market last week, the first banker said. The fact that
investors were already overweight UK high-yield paper did not
help either.
The US dollar high-yield market also became rockier towards
the end of last week, with three issuers postponing new deals on
Thursday and Friday due to market conditions. Liberty Global is
known for being price sensitive, so would be unlikely to launch
an opportunistic trade into an unsettled market.
Liberty Global and Virgin Media declined to comment.
(Reporting by Robert Smith)