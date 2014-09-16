Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
CAIRO, Sept 16 VimpelCom and Global Telecom will sell their stakes in Wind Canada for 135 million Canadian dollars ($122.05 million), the two companies said in a statement on Tuesday.
Netherlands-based VimpelCom and Egypt's Global Telecom will sell their full debt and interest in the Globalive group of companies, which includes Wind Canada, to Globalive Capital.
(1 US dollar = 1.1061 Canadian dollar) (Reporting By Shadi Bushra)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited plans to set up a regional distribution hub in Malaysia to cater to its fast-growing business in the region, two sources aware of the discussions said.
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: