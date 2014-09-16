CAIRO, Sept 16 VimpelCom and Global Telecom will sell their stakes in Wind Canada for 135 million Canadian dollars ($122.05 million), the two companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

Netherlands-based VimpelCom and Egypt's Global Telecom will sell their full debt and interest in the Globalive group of companies, which includes Wind Canada, to Globalive Capital.

(1 US dollar = 1.1061 Canadian dollar) (Reporting By Shadi Bushra)