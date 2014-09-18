Sept 18 Boehringer Ingelheim is betting on a
cancer vaccine to fight lung tumours after signing a deal worth
up to $600 million with U.S.-based CureVac, despite recent
disappointments with cancer vaccines from rival firms.
The unlisted German drugmaker said on Thursday it was
investing 35 million euros ($45 million) upfront, with CureVac
entitled to a further 430 million euros - plus royalties on any
eventual sales - if the experimental project is a success.
The exclusive global licence and development deal focuses on
CureVac's therapeutic vaccine CV9202, which is in early clinical
development.
Unlike preventative vaccines, therapeutic ones are designed
for patients who already have a disease but scientists have so
far struggled to make the technology work.
In April, GlaxoSmithKline threw in the towel on a
lung cancer vaccine in late-stage development following poor
results.
Boehringer will investigate CV9202 in at least two different
settings, in combination with its drug afatinib and together
with chemo-radiation therapy.
