* PwC reject bondholder restructuring during call
* Senior secured notes trade up after call
* PwC in "early stages" of exploring litigation
(Adds detail, market opinion)
By Robert Smith
LONDON, Sept 18 (IFR) - Phones 4U's administrator, PwC, said
there is little chance of a debt-for-equity swap proposed to
save the business of succeeding, during a phone call with
bondholders on Thursday.
The phone retailer went into administration earlier this
week after the country's biggest mobile operator EE joined
Vodafone in not renewing its network agreement.
A group of Phones 4U's senior secured bondholders have
proposed to restructure the UK retailer, preparing to write down
a significant chunk of their debt to save the business.
US law firm Brown Rudnick, which is representing the
investors, approached PwC with the scheme.
Rob Hunt at PwC said the firm has considered all
restructuring options, including the bondholders' proposal, but
added there is "no realistic prospect for completing a debt for
equity swap."
Hunt added that PwC is pursuing sales of the underlying
assets in the business with a range of parties, adding that
discussions are progressing well with three parties in
particular.
PANDORA'S BOX
A number of market sources said before the call that they
did not believe the debt-for-equity swap had widespread support
from secured bondholders.
"Why would real money investors want to take equity in the
company as opposed to the cash from winding it up?" asked one
high-yield bond investor.
"There's no way they'd do that, and real money investors
still probably the hold the lion's share of the bonds."
A London restructuring lawyer said that he knew the
bondholder group proposing the restructuring was not very large,
and that most creditors would not want administrators to waste
time considering the proposal.
"With both contracts gone there is no going concern here,
and administrators will be loathe to fritter cash away by
keeping the business running with no chance for survival," he
said.
He added that their recovery analysis was in the mid-20s in
a liquidation for bondholders, but the bonds would trade lower
if a debt-for-equity swap occurred as it would "open a real
pandora's box."
As such the bid on the £430m 9.5% 2018 senior secured bond
shot up in the secondary market after the call, from a cash
price of less than 23 to 30, according to Tradeweb.
On the call, Hunt said that the business had a net cash
balance of around £110m when they were appointed. This would
first discharge obligations on a revolving credit facility (RCF)
and preferential claims, with the RCF drawn by £20m.
THIRD-PARTY CLAIMS
During the call PwC discussed the prospect of pursuing
litigation or clawback against mobile phone operators,
shareholders, directors or any other third-parties.
PwC's legal counsel said on the call that the administrator
is in the early stages of investigating whether it wants to
pursue legal claims against third-parties.
"They will in due course look for legal advice from us as to
whether they have claims which are worth pursuing against
third-parties," said Mark Sterling, a partner at Allen & Overy.
A second high-yield investor said that bondholders would no
doubt be considering lawsuits but said it would be "a tough
fight."
"Creditors may want to explore suing shareholders, but the
burden of proof for any clawback is pretty high," he said.
"In the UK you've got six months to successfully prove that
a company was knowingly saddled with excessive indebtedness."
BC Partners and the company's management have made an
overture to creditors, issuing a statement that they would like
to meet with a bondholder committee to discuss "the
circumstances around the demise of Phones 4U."
In the statement, BC Partners and management said that they
were devastated by what had happened and were "concerned by the
factual inaccuracy of certain reports" over the circumstances of
Vodafone and EE pulling their agreements.
(Reporting by Robert Smith; editing by Alex Chambers)