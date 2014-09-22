(This article first appeared in the Sept 20 edition of the
International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)
* CDS overhaul delayed by two weeks
* Dealers debate new trading levels
* Expansion of Crossover index adds further complexity
By Christopher Whittall
LONDON, Sept 22 (IFR) - The rebirth of the US$21trn credit
default swap market will be delayed by two weeks, Markit and
ISDA confirmed last week, in a sign that the industry is
struggling to get ready for the most substantial overhaul to CDS
in over five years.
Markit said the first day of trading on the new series of
its CDX and iTraxx CDS indices under the new documentation -
which aims to restore faith in the instruments - would take
place on October 6 rather than September 22 as originally
slated.
The delay comes on the back of a last-minute scramble from
participants to sign up to the new 2014 Credit Definitions
protocol, which caused ISDA to extend the deadline for enrolment
and postpone the launch of the protocol until October 6.
While the infrastructure will be in place for people to
begin trading the new definitions for single-name CDS from
September 22 onwards, ISDA expects most trading under the new
contracts to commence at the new roll date.
"It is no great surprise to be honest. People often leave it
until the last minute to sign up to these protocols," said the
head of e-trading at a European bank, noting that the so-called
Big Bang in 2009, which standardised contract terms, was delayed
by around a month due to the industry being unprepared for the
transition.
CHOPPY WATERS
The postponement is unlikely to make the first session of
trading of the new contracts any less choppy. Dealers are taking
hugely diverging views on the value of the new contracts, which
mend flaws in the old documentation around sovereign and bank
restructurings.
The expansion of the iTraxx Crossover index - the bellwether
for European high-yield CDS - by 15 names to 75 is also expected
to create uncertainty at the index roll. Traders expect volatile
price action during the first session of the new launch as a
result.
"We're definitely expecting spreads to be volatile. There
are a lot of moving parts in this index roll we haven't
experienced before with the new CDS definitions adding an extra
level of complexity," said Tim Gately, European head of credit
trading at Citigroup. "How much wider should the new sub CDS
contracts trade? It's very subjective and it's going to come
down to technicals."
CDS on bank sub debt are arguably the most affected by the
introduction of the new contract thanks to the old documentation
being designed in an era before bank bail-ins.
The high-profile nationalisations of SNS Reaal and Banco
Espirito Santo did not trigger CDS, much to the dismay of
protection holders. As a result, the old sub CDS contracts
currently trade around 70bp tighter than the spreads on
equivalent cash bonds because they are viewed as unlikely to pay
out if the debt is written down.
The new contract remedies this by introducing a new credit
event for bail-ins and allowing a wider range of instruments to
be delivered into CDS auctions.
But banks disagree on where the new contracts should change
hands. Strategists at BNP Paribas reckon the new iTraxx Sub
financials index contracts will trade 50% wider than the old
(around 40bp), while Citigroup predicts the new index will trade
52bp wider.
OVERHAUL
There is similar uncertainty over sovereign CDS, which is
also being overhauled to make it more robust. The Crossover
index is less affected by the switch to the new contract, but
the addition of the 15 new names (around half of which have not
traded before in CDS) should see the index trade 81bp wider
after the roll.
The confusion opens up a potential trading bonanza for hedge
funds as dealers look to establish the value of the new
contracts.
"Dealers have very different ideas where to price the new
contracts," said one credit hedge fund manager. "If someone is
selling bananas for US$1 a bunch and someone else for US$2, it
doesn't take a genius to arbitrage that. It's like Apple
launching the new iPhone without telling the shops what the
retail price is."
Still, fears of predatory funds will not deter dealers from
making markets when the big day finally arrives.
"You're always going to get antagonistic accounts - that's
nothing new. It's our job as market-makers to use our
information advantage and be there for key accounts," said
Gately. "Bid-offer spreads, particularly on single names, will
widen initially until traders get comfortable with the new
level."
(Reporting By Christopher Whittall, editing by Matthew Davies)