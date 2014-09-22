(This article first appeared in the Sept 20 edition of the International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)

* CDS overhaul delayed by two weeks

* Dealers debate new trading levels

* Expansion of Crossover index adds further complexity

By Christopher Whittall

LONDON, Sept 22 (IFR) - The rebirth of the US$21trn credit default swap market will be delayed by two weeks, Markit and ISDA confirmed last week, in a sign that the industry is struggling to get ready for the most substantial overhaul to CDS in over five years.

Markit said the first day of trading on the new series of its CDX and iTraxx CDS indices under the new documentation - which aims to restore faith in the instruments - would take place on October 6 rather than September 22 as originally slated.

The delay comes on the back of a last-minute scramble from participants to sign up to the new 2014 Credit Definitions protocol, which caused ISDA to extend the deadline for enrolment and postpone the launch of the protocol until October 6.

While the infrastructure will be in place for people to begin trading the new definitions for single-name CDS from September 22 onwards, ISDA expects most trading under the new contracts to commence at the new roll date.

"It is no great surprise to be honest. People often leave it until the last minute to sign up to these protocols," said the head of e-trading at a European bank, noting that the so-called Big Bang in 2009, which standardised contract terms, was delayed by around a month due to the industry being unprepared for the transition.

CHOPPY WATERS

The postponement is unlikely to make the first session of trading of the new contracts any less choppy. Dealers are taking hugely diverging views on the value of the new contracts, which mend flaws in the old documentation around sovereign and bank restructurings.

The expansion of the iTraxx Crossover index - the bellwether for European high-yield CDS - by 15 names to 75 is also expected to create uncertainty at the index roll. Traders expect volatile price action during the first session of the new launch as a result.

"We're definitely expecting spreads to be volatile. There are a lot of moving parts in this index roll we haven't experienced before with the new CDS definitions adding an extra level of complexity," said Tim Gately, European head of credit trading at Citigroup. "How much wider should the new sub CDS contracts trade? It's very subjective and it's going to come down to technicals."

CDS on bank sub debt are arguably the most affected by the introduction of the new contract thanks to the old documentation being designed in an era before bank bail-ins.

The high-profile nationalisations of SNS Reaal and Banco Espirito Santo did not trigger CDS, much to the dismay of protection holders. As a result, the old sub CDS contracts currently trade around 70bp tighter than the spreads on equivalent cash bonds because they are viewed as unlikely to pay out if the debt is written down.

The new contract remedies this by introducing a new credit event for bail-ins and allowing a wider range of instruments to be delivered into CDS auctions.

But banks disagree on where the new contracts should change hands. Strategists at BNP Paribas reckon the new iTraxx Sub financials index contracts will trade 50% wider than the old (around 40bp), while Citigroup predicts the new index will trade 52bp wider.

OVERHAUL

There is similar uncertainty over sovereign CDS, which is also being overhauled to make it more robust. The Crossover index is less affected by the switch to the new contract, but the addition of the 15 new names (around half of which have not traded before in CDS) should see the index trade 81bp wider after the roll.

The confusion opens up a potential trading bonanza for hedge funds as dealers look to establish the value of the new contracts.

"Dealers have very different ideas where to price the new contracts," said one credit hedge fund manager. "If someone is selling bananas for US$1 a bunch and someone else for US$2, it doesn't take a genius to arbitrage that. It's like Apple launching the new iPhone without telling the shops what the retail price is."

Still, fears of predatory funds will not deter dealers from making markets when the big day finally arrives.

"You're always going to get antagonistic accounts - that's nothing new. It's our job as market-makers to use our information advantage and be there for key accounts," said Gately. "Bid-offer spreads, particularly on single names, will widen initially until traders get comfortable with the new level." (Reporting By Christopher Whittall, editing by Matthew Davies)