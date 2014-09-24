LONDON, Sept 24 (IFR) - Phones 4U's bonds held steady on
Wednesday morning, brushing off a caution from the company's
administrators on the ebbing chances of future store sales.
The company's £430m 9.5% 2018 senior secured notes traded up
earlier this week after it emerged that mobile operators EE and
Vodafone had agreed to buy some of its stores out of
administration.
"After killing it, they're picking over the carcass for the
good bits," said one high-yield investor.
The cash price bid on the bonds shot up more than seven
points to 37.75 following the news, as it improved the prospects
for bondholder recoveries.
The company's administrators at PwC held a third call with
bondholders on Tuesday afternoon. Paul Copley at PwC said that
they are still talking to many interested parties about buying
further stores, but that it is "highly unlikely" they will sell
as many as they did to EE and Vodafone.
"I would manage down your expectations on any material value
expected to come from that exercise," he added.
Sky News reported earlier on Tuesday that Phones 4U's rival
Dixons Carphone is interested in acquiring 50 to 100 stores, but
that it intends to negotiate directly with the properties'
landlords once they have been closed down.
The bonds slipped slightly following the call, dropping from
a bid of 36.5 to 35.125 according to Tradeweb, but has since
recovered back to around 36.5 on Wednesday morning.
The bonds were bid as low as 8 last week, according to
Tradeweb, but a restructuring lawyer said they knew one
distressed debt buyer that bought in for as low as 5.
The lawyer said that if the debt-for-equity swap proposed by
some bondholders had occurred the bonds would have traded down
substantially, as it would "open a real Pandora's box."
The reduced chance of further store sales was not the only
bad news for bondholders on the latest call. Copley also said
that bondholders do not appear to have security over Phones 4U's
LIFE mobile business.
LIFE is a virtual mobile network that piggybacks on the EE
network, and is primarily aimed at customers who have been
turned down by the other major networks for credit reasons.
After a preliminary assessment, however, Copley said that it
looked as if any realisations from LIFE will pay that company's
creditors ahead of Phones 4U's bondholders.
Finally, Copley said that no bondholders had chosen to learn
private information yet, as doing so would restrict their
ability to trade the bonds. Copley said that a private forum for
bondholders will be needed, however, if they wish to pursue
litigation for clawback claims from the company's private equity
owners, directors or the mobile operators.
