LONDON, Sept 26 Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority held talks this week with six banks over an aggregate
settlement of around 2 billion pounds after its investigation
into allegations of collusion and manipulation in the global
currency market, Sky News reported on Friday.
The settlement would see banks pay different sums, depending
on the gravity of their traders' alleged efforts to artificially
move foreign currency rates, and would be confirmed
simultaneously, Sky said.
The banks mentioned in the Sky report were Barclays
, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland, UBS
, JP Morgan and Citi.
The FCA, Barclays, UBS and Citi declined to comment. The
other banks couldn't be reached immediately for comment.
The UK Treasury and Bank of England also declined to
coomment, stressing anything in this regard would be a matter
for the FCA.
Earlier this month Reuters reported that banks were pushing
for a coordinated settlement with the FCA, which was on track to
be reached by the end of the year.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever)