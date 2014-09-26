PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Sept 26 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority held talks this week with six banks over a coordinated settlement after its investigation into allegations of collusion and manipulation in the global currency market, banking sources told Reuters on Friday.
The settlement would see banks pay different sums, depending on the gravity of transgression, could total just under 2 billion pounds and would be confirmed simultaneously, the sources said.
This confirms a report earlier on Friday from Sky News.
The banks in the talks were Barclays, HSBC , Royal Bank of Scotland, UBS, JP Morgan and Citi.
The FCA, Barclays, UBS, Citi and JP Morgan declined to comment. The other banks couldn't be reached immediately. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Steve Slater)
March 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI, March 13 Boeing Co's new 737 completion plant in China will aim to deliver 100 planes a year, with the first expected to take place in 2018, China's official Xinhua news agency said.
* Power Metals Corp. Announces intention to spin-out its hard-rock lithium assets