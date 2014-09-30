LONDON, Sept 30 Royal Bank of Scotland 's
Chief Executive Ross McEwan said that the bank should have dealt
with most issues arising from past misconduct within the next 18
months.
"In the next 18 months past conduct issues should be
substantially behind us," he said at a conference in London
hosted by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
RBS is one of a number of banks in talks with Britain's
financial regulator to settle allegations it was involved in
rigging foreign exchange rates. The bank was last year fined
$612 million for its role in a benchmark interest rate rigging
scandal. It has also faced accusations over its treatment of
small businesses.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)