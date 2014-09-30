ATHENS, Sept 30 A Greek court ruled on Tuesday
that OPAP's betting monopoly in the country is legal,
court officials said, rejecting a long-standing challenge by
rival firms and securing the company's market dominance in
Greece.
OPAP, one of Europe's biggest betting firms, has the
exclusive right to offer lotteries in debt-laden Greece until
2030 and sports betting until 2020. But British sports betting
firms William Hill, Sportingbet and
Stanleybet, have challenged its monopoly since 2004, saying that
it violated EU rules on freedom of services.
Greece's court, the Council of State, ruled on Tuesday that
reforms in the gambling sector that Athens has implemented since
2011 protect OPAP's monopoly in line with European law.
Greek judges said that OPAP's monopoly aims at fighting
illegal betting and criminal activities in the gaming market.
EU rules prohibit national laws from granting exclusive
gambling rights to a single company, unless the authorities are
genuinely reducing access to gambling and controlling expansion
of the sector to combat criminality.
In a response to the Greek court which sought advice,
Europe's highest court ruled last year that the monopoly was
illegal. But it said Greek authorities may not need to open up
the sector if they implemented reforms to protect consumers.
OPAP, with a market value of 3.4 billion euros, has about
5,000 outlets in Greece and Cyprus. It has recently launched
scratchcard gambling and is about to launch a new video lotto
business.
The Greek state sold a 33 percent stake in the group last
year, marking the country's first major privatisation under a
240 billion-euro bailout by the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund.
