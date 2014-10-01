(Repeats Sept 30 story with no changes to text)
By Laura Noonan, Lefteris Papadimas and Eva Taylor
LONDON/ATHENS/FRANKFURT, Sept 30 Greece has won
an important concession from the European Central Bank (ECB)
that could help its top four lenders pass a landmark review of
the euro zone's banking sector, three sources familiar with the
process told Reuters.
The sources said Greece had convinced the ECB to take into
account the banks' restructuring plans in reaching its verdict
on their finances, part of pan-European efforts to ensure banks
are adequately structured in case of another financial crisis.
The ECB is testing whether banks have properly valued their
assets and whether they have enough capital to withstand another
financial crisis without taxpayer bailouts. The results will be
announced on Oct. 26, before the ECB becomes the euro zone's
banking supervisor on Nov. 4.
Greek officials had been pushing the ECB since July to row
back from its original stance that the tests, covering 131 of
the euro zone's largest lenders, would only consider the impact
of restructuring plans if they had been agreed with the European
Commission by December 2013.
That was problematic because the latest restructuring plans
of Greece's four largest banks, who were recapitalised twice
amid their country's brutal six-year recession, were not agreed
with the European Commission until June.
But the sources said the ECB had in recent weeks agreed to
extend the deadline and take account of recently-agreed plans by
Piraeus, National Bank of Greece, Alpha Bank
and Eurobank.
The ECB previously said banks with eligible restructuring
plans would be judged on a "dynamic balance sheet" basis, which
considers the mitigating effects of asset sales and other
promised measures, over the three years of economic shocks the
ECB is testing the banks against.
"They've promised to disclose a summary of the dynamic
balance sheet and take it into consideration," a source familiar
with the discussions said. "They may well take into account the
dynamic balance sheet when calculating the capital shortfall."
DYNAMIC BALANCE SHEET
A Greek official confirmed the details and said other euro
zone banks in similar positions might get similar treatment.
Banks with plans agreed before the end of 2013 include Germany's
Commerzbank and Italy's Monte dei Paschi,
A third person familiar with the process confirmed the
deadline had been extended.
"Banks with restructuring plans approved before year-end
2013 will be doing stress tests based on a dynamic balance
sheet," the ECB said.
"Banks with restructuring plans approved and signed off
after the end of 2013 will be doing stress tests based on both
static and dynamic balance sheets," it added.
It declined to elaborate on which would count for any
capital requirements banks might have. The Bank of Greece
declined to comment.
The European Banking Authority (EBA), which is co-ordinating
the stress tests across the EU's 28 countries including the euro
zone's 18, said: "Supervisors ... can of course decide to
consider restructuring plans when assessing vulnerabilities and
capital needs which will emerge from the stress test."
Greece has already helped its banks to pass the tests by
introducing an accounting manoeuvre that allows them to convert
sp-called deferred tax assets into tax credits, giving the
banking sector a 2.5 billion euros ($3.2 billion) boost in core
capital by 2015-2016.
Its bank bailout fund, the HFSF, has 11.4 billion euros left
from an initial 50 billion set aside to rescue struggling banks,
but Greek officials are loathe to allocate the banks any more
cash.
Investors' estimates vary widely on the total capital
shortfall among the banks being tested by the ECB and the 124
banking groups being reviewed by the EBA. On Tuesday, EBA
chairman Andrea Enria told reporters in Vienna there would be
some failures to pass the tests.
(1 US dollar = 0.7917 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)