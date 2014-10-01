Oct 1 ** The oil and gas producer
up as much as 7 pct after saying on Tuesday evening that a
review it began in July revealed no further incidents of
unauthorised payments
** Top percentage gainer on the FTSE-250 midcap
index & biggest one-day percentage rise since August when stock
hit lowest point in 2-1/2 years. Chart:
link.reuters.com/pur92w
** Company reiterated the assets and operational position of
the Company had not been negatively affected
** Westhouse Securities analyst Jamal Orazbayeva says stock
will continue to be volatile on speculation, view remains
unchanged at 'Neutral'
** Review being conducted by Willkie Farr & Gallagher now
expected to conclude in mid-October
