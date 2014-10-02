ZURICH Oct 2 Market regulators should
considering banning investors from making some types of bets on
falling bank shares in the run up the results of the European
Central Bank's landmark review of euro zone banks, a former ECB
board member said.
The ECB tests on 131 of the euro zone's most important banks
could force them to raise capital if they are found not to be
strong enough to withstand another crisis. Banks asked to raise
capital typically see a sharp fall in their share prices. The
ECB has sworn banks to secrecy about their results, but fears of
potential leaks ahead of their late October release abound.
UBS chairman Axel Weber, also a former head of
Germany's Bundesbank, warned of potential troubles in the
trading of banks where investors expect a negative result.
"There are aggressive investors who want to use naked
short-selling on the securities of these companies and want to
sell in anticipation," Weber said in an interview with Austrian
newspaper Der Standard.
"That creates substantial pressure, which is why one should
consider a temporary ban on these instruments."
Short sellers sell borrowed shares in the hope they can be
bought back at a lower price. Naked short-selling involves
selling shares without first borrowing them.
Temporary bans on naked short-selling are often invoked when
banks are perceived to be in trouble and their share prices are
falling sharply.
Earlier in 2014, Portugal's CMVM market regulator
temporarily banned naked short-selling of shares in troubled
Portuguese lender Banco Espirito Santo and Espirito Santo
Financial Group (ESFG), a holding company of the Espirito Santo
family when shares in both went into freefall as the family's
business empire came undone.
On the ECB tests generally, Weber said banks were more
stable than before the financial crisis but he expected some to
come out of the stress tests needing to turn to state bailout
funds or to markets to raise additional capital, a scenario
which could lead to some market upheaval.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Laura Noonan and
Keiron Henderson)