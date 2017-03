(Refiles to fix typo para 1)

LONDON Oct 3 British utility SSE has signed a six-year gas supply deal with Norway's Statoil for 500,000 therms of gas a day, SSE said in a statement on Friday.

The contract, which will start on Oct. 1 2015 ammounts to around 6 percent of SSE's average daily gas demand, the company said.

The terms of the deal were not revealed but SSE said it will secure gas for the company at "prevailing market prices and conditions." (Reporting By Susanna Twidale, editing by William Hardy)