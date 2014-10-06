LONDON Oct 6 British new car registrations rose by 5.6 percent in September compared with the same month a year earlier, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Monday.

Sales hit 425,861 new car units last month, the 31st consecutive month of growth and the best September since 2004.

The market is on track for a total of 2.45 million new car registrations in 2014, which if reached would be the highest level recorded since 2004. (Reporting by Costas Pitas)