UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Oct 6 British new car registrations rose by 5.6 percent in September compared with the same month a year earlier, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Monday.
Sales hit 425,861 new car units last month, the 31st consecutive month of growth and the best September since 2004.
The market is on track for a total of 2.45 million new car registrations in 2014, which if reached would be the highest level recorded since 2004. (Reporting by Costas Pitas)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources