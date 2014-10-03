LONDON Oct 3 British utilities SSE and
Centrica are among companies that have qualified for
participating in the country's first electricity capacity
auction, auction manager National Grid said on Friday.
Britain's largest coal-fired power producer Drax and
French state-owned nuclear power producer EDF also
qualified for the auction, which is set for Dec. 16.
It is designed to ensure enough back-up power is available
to complement intermittent renewable energy sources and will
allocate 50.8 gigawatts (GW) of power capacity for the winter of
2018/19.
Firms capable of generating a total of 62 GW of capacity
have successfully qualified, National Grid said in an emailed
statement.
Around half of the qualifying generation comes from
gas-fired power plants, with less than a quarter from coal-fired
plants, National Grid documents showed.
Successful bidders will be paid a price agreed at auction
for holding their capacity on standby and will receive a premium
if their capacity is called upon.
The results of the auction will be made public on Jan. 5.
Capacity markets have divided the opinions of European Union
energy ministers, but France and Germany are now also
considering setting up such frameworks to complement growing
renewable energy production.
Europe's utilities are largely in favour of capacity markets
because guaranteed payments will help generators make profits on
some loss-making thermal power plants.
