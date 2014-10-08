** Shares in Swiss telecom operator Swisscom rise by 3.1 pct to a fourteen-year high after Reuters reports it is considering a possible sale of its Italian broadband firm Fastweb.

** Fastweb is worth up to 5 billion euros and has been a target for Vodafone.

** Biggest daily rise for stock since May 2012, breaks a level not seen since July 2000.

** Stock currently up 16.8 pct YTD. (RM://joshua.franklin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)