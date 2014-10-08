(Repeats to fix coding)
LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has appointed Giulio
Baratta as head of EMEA corporate debt capital markets and Mark
Lynagh as head of European corporate DCM, an official at the
bank said.
Baratta, who remains head of CEEMEA DCM at the French bank,
already has a wide-ranging role in coordinating primary markets
activities and teams across Russia/CIS, CEE, the Middle East and
Africa. He reports to Tim Drayson, head of the European
corporate group.
In addition to running European corporate bond origination,
Lynagh, who reports to Baratta, will continue to cover Northern
European corporate clients, with a particular emphasis on the
UK.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez)