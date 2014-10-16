Resources stock rally drives European shares to 2-week closing high
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
LONDON Oct 16 British business supplies distributor Bunzl reported a six percent rise in underlying group revenue in the third quarter, helped by organic growth and recent acquisitions.
The company said overall trading had been consistent, with underlying growth of three percent, and that it had acquired Dutch specialist distribution firm De Ridder which is expected to post 2014 revenues of approximately 8 million euros.
Bunzl, which distributes products such as carrier bags and food packaging to clients including retail giant Wal-Mart , said it planned to complete further acquisitions before the year. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Jason Neely)
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.
LONDON, March 15 British Airways and Britain's biggest trade union Unite will meet to seek an end to a dispute over the wages of some of its cabin crew staff, industrial dispute conciliator ACAS said on Wednesday.