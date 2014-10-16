LONDON Oct 16 British business supplies distributor Bunzl reported a six percent rise in underlying group revenue in the third quarter, helped by organic growth and recent acquisitions.

The company said overall trading had been consistent, with underlying growth of three percent, and that it had acquired Dutch specialist distribution firm De Ridder which is expected to post 2014 revenues of approximately 8 million euros.

Bunzl, which distributes products such as carrier bags and food packaging to clients including retail giant Wal-Mart , said it planned to complete further acquisitions before the year. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Jason Neely)