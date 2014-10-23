LONDON Oct 23 PetroIneos is ramping up imports
of West African crude to its Grangemouth refinery in Scotland,
according to shipping fixtures, booking at least 5 million
barrels since the start of October amid lower prices and
technical problems at the plant.
The joint venture between PetroChina and Ineos
which runs the 210,000 barrel-per-day plant booked
the latest 1 million barrel Suezmax tanker on Thursday, shipping
fixtures show, with another four or five listed since the start
of the month.
The move may free up more barrels of North Sea Forties crude
oil that the refinery normally processes, traders said. Forties
supplies can have an outsized influence on world oil prices as
it is the biggest of the four streams underpinning the benchmark
Brent crude oil future.
At least five Suezmax vessels - the Aegan Horizon, Frio, MT
Godavari Spirit, Bouboulina, and Ashkini Spirit - are sailing
towards West Africa, AIS Live tanker tracking data on Reuters
showed, and are listed as due to load by Nov. 11.
Traders said the refinery may be looking to ship in
additional West African crude due to a problem with the
Grangemouth refinery's hydrocracker. Lighter crude grades, like
most shipped from West Africa, may be easier to process while
the hydrocracker is down.
The refinery's hydrocracker, which makes distillates such as
diesel and jet fuel, has been down for unplanned maintenance for
much of this month.
No comment from PetroIneos was immediately available.
Lower prices and ample supply may also be encouraging
buying, traders said. Brent crude prices fell to a four-year low
last week, with supplies of light-sweet crudes especially high
as the shale oil revolution in the United States has reduced
demand for imports from West Africa.
PetroIneos imported no crude from West Africa in the first
five months of the year, according to shipping fixtures. Between
May and September imports have averaged around three cargoes a
month. Only one was booked last month.
Nigerian crude oil exports are set to drop to about 1.7
million bpd in December from about 1.91 million in November,
shipping lists indicated on Thursday.
