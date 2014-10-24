MOSCOW Oct 24 There are "very big risks" that Russia's economic growth could turn negative in 2015 if oil prices remain close to present levels, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday, news agency Interfax reported.

"This is of course very serious," Ulyukayev said, after warning that growth in real household income and retail sales could turn negative. "As a result there are very big risks that overall economic growth will be negative, and that investment (growth) will also turn out to be minus."

In August, the ministry halved its official economic growth forecast for 2015 to 1 percent.