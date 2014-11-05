** John Menzies plummet 20.9 pct to feature as second-largest pct loser on LSE after warns FY aviation unit profit will be "materially" below consensus.

** Says unit's managing director Craig Smyth will leave immediately.

** John Menzies' stock falls to more than 4-yr low of 385 pence, marking its steepest intra-day fall since November 2008.

** Co, whose interests are split between aviation services business and print distribution business, blames loss of some British Airways business at Heathrow, contract losses in Colombia and lower-than-expected cargo returns in Australia for warning.

** Liberum says Smyth's immediate departure suggested the aviation unit's issues may have been partly "execution-related".

** He slashes 2014 EPS forecast by 13 pct and cuts target price to 600 pence from 730 pence.

