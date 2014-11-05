BRIEF-Elliott pushes Azko Nobel to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
CAIRO Nov 5 Egypt's Beltone Financial said on Wednesday it was considering a two-stage capital increase aimed at funding its expansion in non-banking financial services.
It said the planned rights issue would be presented to shareholders for approval at a general assembly on Nov. 23. It did not give a target figure for the capital hike. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Writing by Lin Noueihed, Editing by Louise Heavens)
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage:
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: