LONDON Nov 6 European exchange group Euronext
said on Thursday its third-quarter revenue rose more
than 10 percent thanks to sustained listing activity and strong
turnover from its cash trading and market data businesses.
Euronext, which operates exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam,
Brussels, London and Lisbon, said third-party revenue - adjusted
to take into account a change in a clearing agreement with
LCH.Clearnet and other factors - was 112.3 million euros
($140.63 million) compared with 101.9 million euros a year
earlier, the company said in a statement.
Operating profit before exceptional items in the three
months to Sept. 30 was 50 million euros, up 19.9 pct on an
adjusted basis.
The exchange group said it had already made around 30
million euros of cost savings and that its plan to deliver
savings of 60 million euros was 18 months ahead of schedule.
"We remain confident that the long term economic and
regulatory cycle favourable for Euronext's growth continues,
despite some recent short term market turbulence," Chief
Executive Dominique Cerutti said in the statement.
(1 US dollar = 0.7985 euro)
