** Speciality chemicals maker Croda International Plc
up as much as 6.6 pct after it posted a 4 pct rise in
Q3 constant currency revenue as it saw better sales trends in
both its core markets.
** Constant currency revenue at consumer care - its largest
unit - rose 4.2 pct, while its performance technologies unit saw
a 8.2 pct rise.
** "This is Croda's strongest performance in 7 quarters, and
bucks the recent trends highlighted by peers like Givaudan SA
and customers like L'Oreal." Morgan Stanley
Research Europe analyst Paul Walsh wrote in a note.
** The brokerage has an "overweight" rating on the stock.
** Croda is believed to have seen deal interest from the
likes of Germany's Evonik Industries AG and
U.S.-listed Dupont.
** However, Chief Executive Steve Foots said in a conference
call that Croda has seen no approaches.
