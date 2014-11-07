** Swiss Re shares rise by as much as 3.3 pct on Friday after net profit rose more than expected in Q3.

** Shares in the reinsurer hit highest price since Mar. 12.

** Pare gains to trade up 2.9 pct, still on track for biggest daily rise since June 7, 2013.

** Stock is currently the session's second best performer on the Swiss blue-chip index.